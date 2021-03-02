Two feared killed in Akwa Ibom community renewed boundary clash

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

TWO people have been reportedly killed, while property worth several millions of naira were set ablaze in a renewed boundary dispute between the Ammamong and Okopedi communities in Okobo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered that the fresh crisis erupted on Monday 1st March when the warrior of Ammamong village launched an attack on its neighbouring Okopedi unawares.

It could be recalled that the perennial boundary crisis which after so many years resurfaced on December 28, 2020, and January 15, 2021, also led to loss of lives and property.

However, the crisis was brought under control immediately following the quick intervention of critical stakeholders from the warring communities and the deployment of a tactical team of police operatives to the area and other relevant security agencies.

It was even speculated from residents of the local government area a few weeks ago that one of the communities was planning to launch an attack while the peace talks between stakeholders, and security agencies to bring a lasting solution to the crisis was still ongoing.

A source from the area told newsmen Tuesday that the attackers were bearing sophisticated weapons such as AK-47 rifles which have created so much fears and tension in the area.

“The attackers came in through a comprehensive secondary school in the area and started shooting and setting houses ablaze. They used sophisticated weapons like AK-47 and have destroyed both lives and property. Two persons were killed during the attack”. the source simply revealed

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police were not successful at the time of filing this report as the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko Macdon, did not take calls and respond to text messages sent through his phone.

Vanguard News Nigeria

