Tuberculosis: NCDC seeks adequate funding for NTBLCP

*Says Nigeria accounts for 11% of global gaps between TB incidence, notified cases

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the World TB Day 2021, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,NCDC,has solicited adequate funding for National TB and Leprosy Control Programme,NTBLCP.

Director General of NCDC,Dr Chikwe Iheakwuazu,who said this, Tuesday,in a goodwill message he presented at the commemoration of the occasion,in Abuja,noted that “Nigeria accounts for 11% of the global gaps between TB incidence and notified cases.”

” I call on all donor agencies, government of Nigeria and other Spirited individuals to support the NTBLCP with the required funding needed to combat this deadly disease,”he said.

Iheakwuazu said,”The Nigerian Centre for Disease control (NCDC) which is saddled with the mandate for Disease outbreak reporting and surveillance is glad to collaborate with the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy control Programme to find the missing cases with immediate reporting for the NTBLCP intervention.”

Noting that both Tuberculosis and COVID-19 share similar symptoms,the NCDC boss tasked citizens experiencing symptoms associated with cough on “the need to have appropriate diagnosis for both diseases to determine the actual cause of any cough is crucial.”

He said:” The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) felicitates with the National TB and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP) on its World TB day Commemoration with the Theme: “The Clock is Ticking to end TB in Nigeria” and the Slogan as “That Cough fit be TB not COVID, Check am ooo”.

“The focus of this year’s theme and slogan is timely in view of the COVID 19 Pandemic.

“Because the two disease share similar symptoms, the need to have appropriate diagnosis for both diseases to determine the actual cause of any cough is crucial.

“It is also important to note that a patient may be infected by both COVID-19 and Tuberculosis. The “clock is ticking” is a call for all stakeholders, communities, and well spirited individuals to join hands with the National TB and Leprosy Control Programme and the Federal ministry of Health in the fight against Tuberculosis.

“Hence the collaboration to improve surveillance as a case based disease using surveillance outbreak response and analysis system (SORMAS).”

He commended the NTBLCP for its “laudable achievements so far in the fight against tuberculosis and a successful week-long World TB day commemoration.”

