Breaking News
Translate

Truck crushes three to death in Ogun

On 12:53 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

auto crash in Abia

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Three persons were on Friday night crushed to death in an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle around Abiola way closer to Iyana Mortuary in Abeokuta.

The Public Relations Officer, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Akinbiyi explained that the motorcycle rider, according to an eyewitness, in an attempt to overtake the trailer, lost control and got crushed, saying that the rider of the motorcycle and his two passengers died on the spot.

ALSO READ: Jealous Cop shot Dele Udoh

The TRACE spokesman explained that the incident happened around 8 pm on Friday night, saying that the driver of the trailer zoomed off.

Akinbiyi explained that the deceased had been deposited at the Morgue of State hospital, Ijaye in Abeokuta.

He appealed to motorists to drive carefully and always obey traffic rules and regulations.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!