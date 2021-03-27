Truck crushes three to death in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Three persons were on Friday night crushed to death in an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle around Abiola way closer to Iyana Mortuary in Abeokuta.

The Public Relations Officer, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Akinbiyi explained that the motorcycle rider, according to an eyewitness, in an attempt to overtake the trailer, lost control and got crushed, saying that the rider of the motorcycle and his two passengers died on the spot.

The TRACE spokesman explained that the incident happened around 8 pm on Friday night, saying that the driver of the trailer zoomed off.

Akinbiyi explained that the deceased had been deposited at the Morgue of State hospital, Ijaye in Abeokuta.

He appealed to motorists to drive carefully and always obey traffic rules and regulations.

