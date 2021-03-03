Breaking News
Translate

Troops arrest 9 suspects in connection with deadly attack in Zangon Kataf

On 4:42 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Boko Haram, Troops, Military

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Troops have arrested 9 suspects in connection with the recent  attack on Kurmin Gandu village in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state.

Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State,said this was revealed in operational feedback submitted to the Kaduna State Government by troops of Operation Safe Haven.

It would be recalled that armed bandits carried out an attack on the village late on Sunday, leaving five people dead, as reported in a security update on Monday.

READ ALSOCouple, son arraigned over alleged defilement, conspiracy

The nine suspects were apprehended after continous tracking by the troops. An assortment of weapons was recovered from the group.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the report with gratitude, and commended the troops for their relentless efforts, urging the security agencies to ensure diligent prosecution of the suspects.

The suspects have been handed over to the Police for further investigation. 

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!