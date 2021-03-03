Troops arrest 9 suspects in connection with deadly attack in Zangon Kataf

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Troops have arrested 9 suspects in connection with the recent attack on Kurmin Gandu village in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state.

Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State,said this was revealed in operational feedback submitted to the Kaduna State Government by troops of Operation Safe Haven.

It would be recalled that armed bandits carried out an attack on the village late on Sunday, leaving five people dead, as reported in a security update on Monday.

The nine suspects were apprehended after continous tracking by the troops. An assortment of weapons was recovered from the group.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the report with gratitude, and commended the troops for their relentless efforts, urging the security agencies to ensure diligent prosecution of the suspects.

The suspects have been handed over to the Police for further investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

