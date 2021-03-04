Tourism company signs 15-yr concession agreement with Ekiti govt over Ikogosi resort

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s foremost tourism & hospitality company, IrinAjo, has signed a concession agreement with the investment arm of the Ekiti State Government, Fountain Holdings Limited over the Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort for 15 years.

During the signing ceremony, the CEO of IrinAjo, Mr Adedamola Idowu said the company was inspired by the ‘beautiful and uncommon phenomenon’ the resort is, adding that he intends to further push the global acclaim of the resort further than it is.

Mr Idowu said though there are challenges, he has a masterplan to reposition the facility in two phases – first, to return it to operational capacity and to expand the facility – which will be completed before December 2021.

The globally travelled tourism expert also assured tourists of a standard hospitality and tourism destination that will offer a wide range of services that will cater to their individual, organisational, educational and academic needs.

Present at the concession signing ceremony were the GMD/CEO, FHL, Oska Seyi Aiyeleso, GM Business Development, FHL, Mr Kunle Oladele, and the Group Accountant, FHL, Mr Femi Ayeni.

Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort is a unique hospitality facility with a rare natural warm spring with a confluence of warm and cold water maintaining their thermal properties.

The facility which has been developed with 91 rooms of different cadres, unique warm spring swimming pool, 320 seater amphitheatre, 150-seater mini Hall with training aids and a 500-seater conference hall, is being concessioned in order to yield better revenue and to improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Ekiti State.

