TIPA hails Delta govt for upgrading Ozoro Poly to varsity

Kindly Share This Story:

The Isoko Professionals Association (TIPA) has hailed the decision of the Delta State Government to convert the polytechnic in Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area, to the University of Science and Technology.

In its official reaction via a statement, TIPA, a non-partisan group of seasoned professionals from various walks of life with members from both Isoko North and South Local Government areas also commended the Delta State House of Assembly for expeditiously passing the bills establishing the three new universities in Delta State.

The association believes that the upgrade will meet the yearnings of so many young people aspiring to acquire quality university education.

The statement by its President, Deacon Martins Ugbegwo, noted that Delta youths have always been victims of very limited admission spaces in available universities.

Consequently, the average Deltan seeking admission into the university will often say that “It is easier for the head of a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for Deltans to secure admission into the university.

“As major stakeholders in Isoko nationality, we welcome the upgrade of the Polytechnic in Ozoro, which is presently doing extremely well to a full-fledged University.

“We see this as a deliberate government policy to serve the people by devising a way to accommodate brilliant Delta youths.”

While calling on leaders of thought and all major stakeholders in Isoko to support the new citadel of learning, the Association believes the upgrade of the school will contribute immensely to the socio-economic growth of the Isoko Nation in particular and Delta State in general.

READ ALSO:

It added that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has demonstrated that Nigeria, and indeed, Delta State, can produce visionary and development-oriented leaders who are capable of relegating politics to a position of irrelevance in delivering tangible development projects in a most efficient and effective manner.

The President of TIPA touched on several salient issues that will assist the new institution such as a credible and transparent recruitment process, competitive admission policy, funding, quality education, accreditation for all courses, excellent position in global ranking, among other, that will assist in making the university a model for success.

TIPA appealed to the Delta State government to ensure that only the best hands are hired through a very transparent process devoid of what has become the bane of recruitment such as “list of candidates from politicians and government officials” in recruiting into the various teaching and non-teaching positions that are available.

It said integrity, transparency and accountability are vital for the laudable intention of the government to be achieved in a sustainable manner.

“This is to further the position of the government that the three existing institutions that were upgraded only need just a little additional funds to function in their new status as universities,” it added.

While appealing to the government to adequately fund all projects necessary to ensure full accreditation of all courses within a reasonable time, TIPA also advised that government should be conscious of the ranking of universities.

The group ranking had consistently revealed the abysmally low position of Nigerian universities in the global arena and should immediately set a target for the new universities in the short, medium and long term.

As a professional body, TIPA recommended that government should leverage on technology and ensure that the University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, ranks among top three in Africa before delivering its first set of graduates or in the next three years, whichever is earlier.

This, it believes, will help graduates from the university to be the most sought after in software development, systems networking, robotics, telecoms, subsea drilling, corrosion engineering, marine technology, hi-tech welding and fabrication.

“This way, the noble dream of “Delta Beyond Oil” will not only be achieved, but will also be sustained in the long run,” TIPA added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: