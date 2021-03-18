Tiger Woods returns home after accident, vows to make comeback

Kindly Share This Story:

Golfer Tiger Woods has said he is back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month.

“Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery,” the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

The one-car crash left the 82-time PGA Tour winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and stunned the world of sport and beyond, with former U.S. Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among those who offered support.

Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their good wishes.

“I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks,” said Woods.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: