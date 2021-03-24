Three years after, Sanwo-Olu promises to compensate over 3,000 victims of demolition in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Three years after about 500 buildings were demolished in Igbogbo/Baiyeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the state governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, promised to compensate over 3,000 victims of the demolition exercise in the next 30 to 40 days.

The Governor made the promise at the inauguration of the ultra-modern Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA Administrative Complex in Igbogbo local council secretariat area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

The Governor also inaugurated 360 blocks of flats at Ogunleye Estate at Agunfoye Junction, Bayeku.

He said this became necessary in order to rescue the victims from whatever ordeal they might have experienced as a result of the demolition of their properties about three years ago. He said, “I am giving you a commitment that the compensation due for that road will be paid in the next 30 to 40 days,” said Sanwoolu.

Recall that over 500 buildings were demolished in December 2017 during the administration of former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode to pave way for the construction of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way down to Igbe-Ilara with a promise to compensate the victims of the demolition exercise which has not been done.

Meanwhile, some of the victims of the demolition exercise however stormed the inauguration venue with placards expressing their displeasure over non payment of compensation on their demolished properties.

The inscriptions on the placards read: “please, listen to us, Mr Sanwo-Olu, Igbogbo Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way, Igbe Road, Residents cry out for justice and we appeal to Lagos State Government to please pay our compensation houses demolished over three years ago,” among others.

One of the victims, 77 years old Pa Jacob Arogundade said he lost his building which was built with his gratuity and since then, life has never remained the same.

He said: “I am a pensioner who spent his years in Britain and America before returning to the country to continue with life unfortunately, I experienced the agony of my life 20 years after I planned to finally settl down in my dear country when the only building I built with my hard earned money was demolished right in my presence. At 77, I have been rendered homeless and have been squating for the past three years because the state government refused to compensate us.” he said.

Another victim, a 65-year-old Pa Olakunle Gbolade said many of the victims have suffered untold hardship as a result of the circumstances they find themselves, “many of the victims died untimely due to demolition shock and other sickness. The government should compensate us while we are still.alive,” said Pa Gbolade.

A female victim, Princess Titilayo Akintoye, said her also aged mother died of shock when the revelation of the demolition of her only building dawned on her, “my mother could no longer cope with the situation and died few days after the demolition,” said the victim.

Apart from compensation of the victims, the Governor promised residents of Igbogbo/Baiyeku that some of the projects under construction like Itamaga/Ijede Road and Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way down to Igbe-Ilara would fastracked and completed soon.

Also, the Governor promised commencement of rehabilitation of Igbogbo/ Baiyeku Road, construction of a mini stadium in Igbogbo as well as construction of the 4th Mainland Bridge before the year runs out in order to bring the dividends of democracy closer to the people.

Earlier the Chairman of Igbogbo/ Baiyeku LCDA, Comrade Sesan Daini, said that the office complex was the first to be inaigurated in Ikorodu Division since the creation of the LCDA in Lagos.

During the inauguration, the former Secretary to Lagos State Government, Chief Olorunfunmi Bashorun also called on the state government to build mini stadium in order to engage Igbogbo youths in showcasing their God-given talents.

Present at the occasion were traditional rulers and political leaders.

