Three vigilante members in Rivers remanded over alleged murder

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

Three members of Igwuruta Security Planning and Advisory Committee, ISPAC, have been remanded in the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre over alleged murder.

The three suspects were remanded after their arraignment in connection with the murder of one Princewill Ogbonda and Peter Opurum, in Igwuruta.

It would be recalled that in November last year Princewill and Peter were allegedly arrested by the vigilante group and ever since the duo have not been seen again.

The three suspects and others now at large are facing seven counts bordering on murder, attacking of Igwuruta Police Station and freeing one Promise Nna-Wele from lawful custody, as well as being illegal possession of a firearm.

Other charges included assault on police officers on lawful duty and stealing of AK 47 rifle and a handcuff, valued at N1,010,000, being the property of the Nigeria Police Force.

However, police had invaded the ISPAC office and arrested Ikechukwu Amadi, Bright Nwogu and Chiwado Donatus after their commander and others failed to honour police invitation based on complaints by the family of the two missing persons.

When the matter came up in court, Magistrate Enyindah Kennedy, ordered that the case file be forwarded to the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP, for legal advice as he lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Kennedy, while adjourning the matter till the 29th of April, urged the lawyer to the suspects to approach the high court to seek bail of his clients.

Vanguard News Nigeria

