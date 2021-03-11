Breaking News
Translate

Thai PM sprays reporters with hand sanitizer

On 5:29 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sprays hand sanitizer at front row journalists to avert answering questions on the latest Cabinet reshuffle in Bangkok, Thailand, March 9, 2021. Thai Government House/Handout via

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha left reporters stunned and amused on Tuesday when he interrupted his own news conference to spray them with hand sanitiser in a bid to dodge tough questions.

Prayuth became frustrated when asked about a list of potential candidates for vacant cabinet posts, following last week’s jailing of three of his ministers for insurrection during protests seven years ago.

“Is there anything else to ask?” he said, standing at a podium. “I don’t know, I haven’t seen it. Isn’t it something the prime minister should know first?”

ALSO READ: Pakistan blocks TikTok after court ban for immoral content

In the live briefing, Prayuth then left the podium, grabbed a small bottle of sanitiser, casually walked over to the journalists and sprayed each of them while holding a surgical mask in front of his face.

Prayuth, a former military coup leader, is known for his casual, at times comical, remarks to media but he often lashes out at reporters.

He was later filmed speaking with the same group of journalists and looking increasingly vexed, talking inaudibly while spraying them with broad sweeps of his hand before walking off again.

Reuters

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!