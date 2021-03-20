Tension again, hoodlums attack police station, LGA secretariat in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Unknown armed gunmen on Saturday attacked Divisional Police station in Umuelemai in Isiala Mbano local government Area of Imo state.

They attack which happened around 07:56 pm, captured that the armed men also drove to the Secretariat in Ihitte Uboma local government area of the state and shot sporadically in the area.

Vanguard spoke to some of the eyewitnesses in the affected areas as they said that the hoodlums were wearing a red barret and black attire up and down while some wore jean trousers.

Asked why they had to attack the police station and other areas, Vanguard was told by the eyewitness that, “The boys were shouting we owe the land. This is our land they must leave and we will rule our land by ourselves.”

The eyewitness went further to say: “They attacked the police station and all the police officers ran for their lives and hide somewhere until the boys finished operation.

“They went into the station did whatever they liked and collected some guns and left. They even injured some people. As I am talking to you nobody is around the area our people have ran away and abandoned their properties.

“Some people were injured as they were running for their lives. These people are shooting heavily. You cannot stand them. I tell you.”

All efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, was not successful as his phone was said to have been switched off.

