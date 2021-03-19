TELECOMS: Voice call subscribers drop, internet users rise in Q4’20

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday said the number of subscribers for voice calls fell marginally quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) by 0.3 percent or 650,000 to 204.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4’20) from 205.25 million subscribers in Q3’20, while the number of internet users rose by 2.0 percent to 154.3 million from 151.51 million within the period.

In its Telecoms Sector Data Report for Q4’20, the bureau said that Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers for both active voice calls and internet subscriptions with MTN having the highest share of subscriptions among other telecom operators.

The report stated: “Telecoms data for Q4’20 reflected that a total 204.6 million subscribers were active on voice as against 205.25 million in Q3’20. This represented a 0.32 percent decrease in voice subscriptions QoQ.

“Similarly, a total of 154.3 million subscribers were active on the internet as against 151.5 million in Q3’20. This represented a 1.84 percent growth in internet subscriptions QoQ.

“Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per State in Q4’20 and is closely followed by Kano and Ogun States respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers.

“Similarly, Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active internet per State in Q4’20 and is closely followed by Kano and Ogun States respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers. “MTN has the highest share of subscriptions. This is closely followed by AIRTEL, GLO, and EMTS respectively.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: