TCN working hard to attain zero power grid collapse – Abdulaziz

…Records fastest power grid recovery

…Installs transformers at Kubwa, others

By Chris Ochayi

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Tuesday, assured electricity consumers that it was working assiduously towards attaining zero national power grid collapse for the country.

The Acting Managing Director of TCN, Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, who gave the assurance at a media briefing in Abuja, recalled how the company recorded fastest recovery of the power grid system after a partial collapse on Wednesday.

Basking in euphoria of record fastest recovery Abdulaziz said “For instance, I can confirm that the grid recovered from the latest system collapse in just 45 minutes.

“This shows the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman towards bequeathing an improved power sector to Nigeria; we are working hard towards zero system collapse.”

According to a data record of the partial system collapse obtained from the company yesterday, the parts that were affected by the partial power system collapse were fully recovered in 45 minutes, being the fastest of such activities in the history of the power sector.

The records also showed that during the system disturbance, power supply at the south-eastern axis remained intact without experiencing an outage.

Engr. Abdulaziz, confirming the swift recovery of the grid noted that officials of the independent System Operations, ISO, arm of TCN moved in quickly to salvage the situation.

“We had one system collapse earlier and the second one which is yesterday’s partial system collapse in the last eight months; this has never been the case in the power sector history. It is also happening at a time when the national electricity grid has increased in the capacity of energy it delivers to consumers.

“I can assure you that stakeholders in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, are working really hard to improve services for electricity consumers and build on the achievements we have made so far.

The TCN head said that the company’s engineers are executing ongoing projects to further improve bulk power capacity delivery. “As we speak, our engineers are working on the replacement of corroded glass disc insulators on Tower 425 of Ikeja West to Osogbo 330 kilovolt, kV, line, one of our contractors is also reconductoring the Kebbi-Sokoto transmission line.

“This same week, a 60/66MVA power transformer was delivered to the 132/33kV Kubwa substation in Abuja and our engineers are doing the installation. By the time, it is completed, the power wheeling capacity of Kubwa substation will increase significantly, all though we are meeting the demands of the distribution load centre at present,” he further noted.

Abdulaziz also said TCN has also delivered another 60/66MVA power transformer to the 132/33kV Kumbotso Substation in Kano while a 30MVA mobile transformer has been moved to the new Bichi substation in the state to further increase the bulk power available for distribution.

