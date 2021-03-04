Taskforce confiscate counterfeit drugs worth over N1m in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Kano State Task Force Committee on Counterfeit, Fake, Substandard Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods has on Thursday confiscated expired and counterfeit drugs worth over N1 million in the state.

It was gathered that the counterfeit drugs were confiscated from the shop of one Mr. Chinedu Adis in Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi, Sabon Gari market.

The Permanent Secretary, Kano State Ministry of Health, Haj. Amina A. Musa while receiving the seized goods from the Taskforce vowed to stamp out the menace of drug abuse and circulation of fake drugs and unwholesome processed food items in the state.

In a statement by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Hadiza Namadi, said the Permanent Secretary commended the taskforce committee under the leadership, Pharm. Gali Sule, of their untiring efforts.

Haj. Amina however assured the committee of government continued support at all time for the successful discharge of their noble assignment.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Chairman of the Taskforce, Pharm. Sule stated that the suspect will be prosecuted as soon as investigation is completed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: