Tambuwal restates commitment to developing education

Governo Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto says his administration was committed to developing education in the state.

Tambuwal, also the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, stated this in a statement by the Director-General of the forum, CID Maduabum, and issued to newsmen, on Sunday, in Abuja.

It said that Tambuwal restated the commitment at the combined first, second and third convocation ceremony of the Sokoto State University.

The governor noted that his administration accorded education top priority in line with today’s reality, which projects knowledge as the key driver of socio-political, technological and economic development.

As part of measures to develop education in the state, his administration had planned on building 40 model government secondary schools in the state.

”Pursuant to our policy of a State of Emergency on education since 2015, when we first came on board, and in the current dispensation from 2019 to date, our budgetary allocation to education has never fallen below 26 per cent.

”In 2016, we had a whopping 29 per cent allocation to education, above the UNESCO benchmark, and ever since, we have maintained the tempo by ensuring sustained funding for the education sub-sector.

”Funding coming from the education levy, through the concern and goodwill of political office holders and civil servants in the state. and a handsome budgetary allocation to education, have greatly assisted in turning around the fortunes of the sub-sector in the state.

”The construction in 2016, of Model Government Secondary School, Balle in Gudu Local Government Area, hitherto the only Local Government Area without a Senior Secondary School in Nigeria, has set the standard guiding the expansion of the education sub-sector in Sokoto State., the statement quoted the governor as saying.

He added: ”The intention is to build 40 such model secondary schools in the state, while our agenda of building 160 new primary and secondary schools in the state has recorded more than 50 per cent accomplishment.

“These, coupled with the renovation of 1,500 Primary Schools and 180 Junior Secondary Schools, clearly point to the administration’s commitment to enhance education at the basic and secondary levels.

”Indeed, this unprecedented expansion is meant to provide access to education, particularly in the rural areas and to disadvantaged groups.”

The governor also said that the creation of the Agency for Girl-Child Education, by the current administration, was aimed at implementing policies designed to promote the education of girls in the state.

According to the statement, the administration was not unmindful of the problem of out-of-school children in the state as well, such that the establishment of additional primary and secondary schools were aimed at addressing the problem of this category of children.

”Associated with the problem of out-of-school children, is the problem of street begging by school age children.

”The various steps taken and are still being taken by the state and Federal Governments toward addressing the problem of Almajiri would be pursued rigorously,” Tambuwal said. (NAN)

