S’West PDP hails appeal court judgement restoring Sunday Bisi as Osun chairman

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the judgment of the Appeal Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, restoring Hon. Sunday Bisi as the party chairman in Osun State, describing the judgement as “another affirmation of the supremacy of the party over and above anyone, no matter how highly placed.”

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure had today, set aside an order of Osun State High Court in Ikirun, reinstating Soji Adagunodo as the Chairman, thereby affirming the position of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), on Hon. Sunday Bisi as the State Chairman.

Reacting to the judgment, the South-West PDP Zonal Director of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, congratulated Hon. Sunday Bisi and the entire members and supporters of the party in Osun State.

The South-West PDP called on all leaders of the party in Osun State to shelve their personal interests and join hands with the Hon Sunday Bisi led State Working Committee to move the party forward.

The statement read: “This judgement has put to rest all agitations as to who the chairman of our party is in Osun State.

“It is also a lesson for those who, because of the position they are occupying, see themselves as superior to the party.

“Going forward, all members of the PDP in the South-West are enjoined to respect decisions of the party’s National Working Committee at all times and those using their positions to promote factions in the zone by relating with impostors as State Chairmen should stop.

“Once again, to our party stakeholders in Osun State, it is now time for consolidation. Congratulations to the PDP family.”

