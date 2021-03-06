S’West PDP celebrates Deji Adeleke at 64

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West has extolled the virtues of the President of Adeleke University, Dr Deji Adeleke, saying, “At 64, it gives us so much joy to celebrate a man who has done so much for our party and the society at large.”

South-West Zonal Director of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, in a release on Saturday, said the party in its goodwill message to Dr Adeleke, described him as “one of the shining stars in Yorubaland that we are all proud of.”

The statement read; “The PDP in the South-West congratulates Dr Deji Adeleke on his attainment of 64 years on earth today, March 6, 2021.

“To us in the South-West PDP, this is a further confirmation of the grace the Almighty God has bestowed on Dr Adeleke and a challenge for more service to humanity.

“This day of his 64th birthday has offered us the perfect opportunity to show Dr Adeleke how grateful we are for his support for our party and commitment to ensuring good governance in Osun State.

“For the teeming members and supporters of our party in the South-West, it is joyful to celebrate Dr Adeleke on this day of his birth and express our appreciation as well as admiration for all he has accomplished.

“It is our prayer that he will live long to achieve even greater heights, and in good health too.”

