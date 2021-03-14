Onyekuru grabs brace in Galatasaray’s 3-0 away win

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru scored twice after coming on as a substitute as Galatasaray saw-off Kayserispor in a Turkish Super Lig week 29 fixture away from home.

Onyekuru who has seen a revival in his form after he joined from French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco scored both goals in the second half and helped Galatasaray consolidate their 2nd position on the league table.

His goals came within the space of eight minutes (81st and 89th) after Radamel Falcao had grabbed the opener in the 44th minute.

The brace makes it a total of five goals he has scored for Fatih Terim’s side.

With just two points behind leaders Besiktas, albeit with a game more, Galatasaray will hope to reclaim the title they last won in the 2018/2019 season.

23 years old Onyekuru was surprisingly left out when Gernot Rohr released his list of invited players to prosecute the AFCON Qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho, managing only a place on the list of standbys.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: