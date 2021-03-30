Sub Sahara to hit cinemas this April

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

A new TV series that mirrors the typical African society and its pressing needs was screened recently at Blue Pictures Cinema, Onikan, Lagos.

Shot during the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak in Nigeria, the series “Sub Sahara” centres on the character Kenny. It tells the tale of how African leaders and their citizens are often distracted by peripheral issues, with Kenny portrayed as a metaphorical representation of Africa.

The new television show is set to premiere in 50 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Also read:

Speaking at the exclusive screening, the director Buhari Yesufu explained how the show’s unorthodox story revolves around relevant social themes. His words: ”Sub Sahara highlights the confusion and lack of urgency of pressing issues in Africa.

The lead character is a representation of things that are missing and have been taken from the African culture and society. It shows how we have been distracted by significantly insignificant problems that have arisen from Kenny’s absence.

This live-action method of storytelling takes us back to an era in Nollywood filmmaking, to remind the audience of a better history than what we had access to.”

Starring Sophie Alakija, Steve Chuks, Tobi Bakre, Darasimi Ogbetah, Vasco Egbaiyelo, Eva Ibiam, Mijah Confidence, Adebiyi Adetola, Ebenezer Akachukwu among others, the full-length film adaptation of the series will premiere at the cinemas on April 23rd, 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: