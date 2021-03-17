Strategic thinking, innovative tools, key to organisational growth

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Stakeholders who participated in the Agile Practitioners of Nigeria and The Agile Advisor Africa’s conference have appealed to companies to adopt strategic agility, innovations and critical tools such as development and operations, DevOps, Enterprise Agility and Digital Change, amongst others, to be free from the business-as-usual mentality that impedes organisational growth.

Speaking during the annual Agile Nigeria Conference, ANC, held recently in Lagos with the theme: Strategic Agility – Market Creating Innovations, the speakers charged organisations on agile adoption to be able to grow and stand competition.

Agile practitioners are technology experts who are trained in the art of breaking businessess into stages.

CEO/Founder of the Agile Advisor Africa, Mrs. Abiodun Osoba, said: “African companies are already reimagining and reinventing themselves so that they can innovate more effectively. This conference which commenced in 2017 has a strong practical focus and attracts industry practitioners and decision-makers who want to improve their success with agile and lean methods.”

Osoba noted that it is dedicated to forging Agile principles and providing a platform for people and ideas to flourish.

She said: “We are looking at enabling and building new Agile teams within organisations and helping organisations that are going through Agile adoption and transformation journeys,”

This year’s conference brought together leaders, industry experts, speakers, facilitators and coaches that included Enterprise Business Agility Strategist, Salley Elata, CEO; Technology Strategy and Transformation Leader, Deloitte, West Africa, Wole Oyeniran; Digital Change Agent and Agile Transformation, Omo Osemwegie among others.

