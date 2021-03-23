Steer clear of Cross River’s politics, Southern Senatorial Group tells Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimoh Babatunde

A political organsiation in Cross River State known as Southern Senatorial Group has come hard on Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State, warning him to steer clear of Cross River State affairs “as his meddlesomeness is a distraction that is not welcomed by the people of the state”.

In a statement by the Coordinator, Chief Okon Edet, the group said Wike’s assault is not just on the person of Ayade alone, but on the entire people of the state.

Edet said: ‘For us here in Cross River, Wike didn’t insult Ayade but our dear state. Ayade symbolises Cross River and so any dart thrown at him is invariably thrown at Cross River.”

The group said it was wrong for Wike to compare his state with Cross River, adding “Wike’s infantile comparison of his state with Cross River in terms of availability of funds smacks of shallow thinking.

“Under Wike, how exactly has River’s financial wealth directly impacted on the common people? Under Wike Rivers was recently listed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) as one of the states with the highest unemployment rate.

“Building flyovers all over Port Harcourt and commissioning two kilometer roads amid TV cameras create no jobs for Rivers youths.”

It called on Wike to take lessons from Ayade on prudent and effective management of limited resources instead of pouring insult on him for his commendable management of Cross River’s lean resources. They added: “Wike perhaps needs urgent tutorials from Ayade on how to utilise limited resource to establish projects that impact directly on the people. With Cross River’s meagre income, Ayade has built a plethora of industries that create jobs and wealth for the people.”

According to the group, Wike’s drunken outburst is a form of disguise in his sinister move to impose a governorship candidate on the people in the 2023 general elections, warning that he should stay clear of the internal affairs of the state.

“Wike absolutely have no right to impose a governor on Cross River in 2023. Essentially, the whole gamut of reason for his insult on Ayade, nay Cross River, is our governor’s rock-solid determination to resist his sinister design for Cross River.”

The group made it clear that the governorship slot in 2023 is reserved for the Southern Senatorial District based on the rotational principle adopted by the people.

“Therefore, any attempt by Wike to scuttle this arrangement would not see the light of the day as the people will resist it.

‘‘It is the turn of the Southern Senatorial District to produce the governor in 2023 at the end of His Excellency, Governor Ayade’s tour of duty. But Wike is hell-bent on bulldozing into office his friend and fellow ex-local council boss.”

