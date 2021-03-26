Starsight presents sustainability award to FCMB for achieving 100 sites

Kindly Share This Story:

Starsight, the leading Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) solar power provider in West Africa, presented its 2020 Sustainability Award to FCMB for achieving 100 sites with installed sustainable power, storage, and cooling solutions. This milestone marks a significant achievement for Starsight, FCMB, and the Nigerian C&I market.

Starsight has completed over 500 sites in Nigeria since 2015. The company currently has

41 MW of installed generating capacity, 33 MWh of storage, and 16,320 HP in cooling capacity across Nigeria and Ghana, with new markets anticipated to come online in 2021.

FCMB has been a Starsight client for six years and has benefited from Starsight’s end-to-end power and cooling services at 110 of its branches across Nigeria. With power and cooling installations in place at the majority of their Nigerian branches, FCMB is now benefitting from Starsight’s end-to-end service commitment and system management expertise.

Teme Jack, Head for SME Sales for Starsight, said, “our SME team worked closely with FCMB to facilitate a widescale deployment of Starsight’s best-in-class solar and cooling solutions across their Nigerian branches. We look forward to exploring more opportunities to serve other companies within the FCMB group moving forward.”

Felicia Obozuwa, the Division Head of Corporate Services at FCMB, commented, “the journey with Starsight started in 2015 and has grown over the years. FCMB applauds Starsight’s efficient solar solution which has helped us achieve our sustainability goals. We have faith in Starsight deploying to our sites especially because of their excellent after-sales service. We look forward to engaging Starsight with more businesses to improve energy reliability in our other buildings.”

Tony Carr, Starsight’s CEO, added, “we are proud of our long-term relationship with FCMB and applaud their commitment to sustainability. Starsight’s solutions have provided FCMB with 99.99% uptime allowing them to focus on their core business of banking. We deeply value our long-term clients like FCMB and we are thankful for the backing from our equity investors Helios Investment Partners and Africa Infrastructure Investment Managers and debt investors Norfund and Finnfund, which allows us to establish and expand these long- term relationships.”

