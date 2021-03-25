Stanbic IBTC Bank emphasises need for export, commodity financing to drive growth

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc has concluded arrangement to showcase its robust trade credentials at the forthcoming 2021 Global Trade Review (GTR) West Africa Conference themed ‘Connecting the Region’s Trade Experts’.

The financial organisation is a platinum sponsor of the two-day event, which will hold virtually and ends today

The GTR West Africa Conference is an annual regional event for trade discussions and networking among leading practitioners in trade, export and commodity finance to explore the latest developments, strategies and solutions needed to drive growth strategically. The conference is expected to attract over 600 participants from 300 organisations, including multinationals, export credit agencies, major African corporates, multilateral and development finance institutions, policymakers and regulators.

This year’s conference will focus on the most topical market issues affecting trade finance. Some of the topics to be analysed include Market Volatility and Decarbonisation, Mobilising Development Finance, Digitisation of Trade Finance, Counter-cyclical Financing Support, Structured and Synthetic Letters of Credit, Trade Trends in the COVID-19 era and Warehouse Receipt Financing among others.

Jesuseun Fatoyinbo, Head, Trade, Stanbic IBTC Bank, is expected to moderate the panel session on Mobilising Development Finance: A Necessity for Africa’s Economic Resurgence. This session will examine the critical role multilateral development banks are expected to play to boost credit availability, particularly for smaller businesses in the sub-region.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, stated that the sponsorship of the trade conference is in line with the financial organisation’s desire to explore opportunities which add value to the businesses of its clients, create opportunities and help link them to new markets.

“As a leading end-to-end financial services organisation with solid trade financing footprints across Africa and beyond, we are constantly exploring opportunities to leverage our knowledge, expertise and extensive connections to deliver world class services to our clients in ways that will help them stay ahead of the curve,” the Chief Executive added.

