Spencer riding high with The Boy From Town sequel album

Kindly Share This Story:

Since the release of his new extended play (EP) album, The Boy From Town Vol. 2 (Rare Genre), Nigerian singer, Spencer Obigho Aimakhu, has been the talk of the town.

A sequel to The Boy From Town (Vol 1), the new EP is a seven-track compilation that consists of songs―“Grace,” “Feeling,” “Stay,” “Paper chasing,” “Lie Sense,” “Dance For Me,” and “Iworiwo”―that collectively speak about the realities of life including love, inspiration and hustle.

Spencer, who avowed that his songs were inspired by “the things one sees in everyday life,” further said: “i just want to make good music and share it to the world. I want to make sounds that my fans will be happy to hear. I am more of a lyrical artist, I love lyrics so I always try to pass a message through my music and I believe that will thrill my fans and make them want to hear more.¨

As for the title of the album, The Boy From Town (TBFT ), he avowed that there is a backstory to it.

Said he: “I used to sell bread for my mom in town at the market square in Ekpoma (Edo State) where I come from. That’s where the name “The Boy From Town” comes from.”

Spencer credited his success to several factors: “God is my number one inspiration. I am grateful to Marisela Chavez, for her encouragement and advice, and also my friends whose encouragement kept me going even when the odds were against me.”

So far, the reception accorded his musical efforts has been encouraging. “The reception of Volume 1 was okay, like a 70% pass mark. Vol 2 is already gathering rave reviews too,” Spencer affirmed.

READ ALSO:

Among the EP´s seven tracks, “Lie Sense,” the fifth track, explained the artiste, is a collaboration with his friend and mixing engineer, Jam Boy. “My favourite tracks, however, are “Grace¨ and “Feeling,” he said.

Spencer, born and bred in Ekpoma, is a graduate of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State. He has a bachelor’s degree in Accounting but has been doing music since his secondary school days.

“My fans should expect more hits and better lyrics from me,” he pledged.

The Boy From Town (Vol. 2) album, distributed by DJB Digitals, is available on all digital stores worldwide.

Kindly Share This Story: