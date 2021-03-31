South-west SUBEB resolve to tackle insecurity in schools

Kindly Share This Story:

The Executive Chairmen of the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) in the south-west, say they would beef-up security to ensure that basic education continues undisrupted.

Dr Nureni Adeniran, Dean, south-west Executive Chairmen of UBEB announced this during the ‘critical meeting of South West Chairmen’ held on Wednesday in Lagos.

Adeniran said that universal primary education started in the south-west, hence the need to sustain its leading role in the nation.

“South-west has always been known as the pacesetting zone in the country.

“And while we remain proactive in maintaining the number one position, the issues of insecurity will be given priority.

“We are taking the issues of perimeter fencing very seriously, especially in the public schools.

“We have included it in our action plan, which we are following upon.

“This is the foundational level of our basic education, where all the administrators in charge, in the south-west meet quarterly to address issues,’’ the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Adeniran as saying.

According to him, the chairmen use the forum, deliberate on issues of common interest which enable them to speak with one voice when making demands from the Federal Government through the UBEB.

The dean emphasised that the perimeter fencing was necessary to essentially deny hoodlums and kidnapers from gaining access into the school premises to attack students and teachers.

“We are passionate about the safety of our children and teachers.

He noted that the value, approach and encouragement were given to education in the zone have given rise to hundreds of schools in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Osun and Ondo States which formed the south-west zone.

Meanwhile, Mr Wahab Alawiye-King, Chairman Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) remarked that the meeting holds every quarter to address, review and resolve issues relevant to basic education in the zone

He said that Princess Oladunmi Odu, Executive Chairman Ondo SUBEB who was absent at the meet has been appointed as the Secretary to Ondo State Government (SSG).

