South-East has no land for Fulani herdsmen — IPOB

…warn South East, South-South Governors, Traditional rulers against ceding land to Fulani herdsmen

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday said that it has made it abundantly clear that the whole of Southern Nigeria, particularly South East does not have land for Fulani herdsmen to make a permanent settlement.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful warned that any South-East or South-South Governor, Traditional ruler or President General of any community in any Biafra land, who for any reason cede any space of land, including for monetary reason is ultimately calling for the death of their people, and IPOB and ESN will not spare such Governor, Traditional ruler or President General, because they will equally pay with their own lives.

IPOB’s statement signed read in part, “IPOB has made it abundantly clear that we have no land for Fulani herdsmen settlement in Biafra land, the North have more space than the South, especially the South East.

“We must warn that any traditional ruler or President General of every any community in Biafraland who venture to cede any space of land to the Fulani herdsmen for the sake of monitory gain, or issue, is ultimately calling for the death of their people.

“The person must equally pay with his own life for such ceding of land to the Fulani herdsmen, he must die, IPOB and ESN are prepared to deal with them. Even the governor who tried will not go scot-free.

“We don’t have land for Fulani terrorists in Nigeria they are free to stay in the North where they were allowed in 1804.”

