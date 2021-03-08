Softcom achieves 50% women leadership

Kindly Share This Story:

The role of Women in transforming society economically, culturally, socially, and politically cannot be over emphasized. Annually International Women’s day – March 8th is a global day celebrating these transformations and achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

In recent times we have observed the progress made in increasing visibility and inclusiveness for women with Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala becoming the first female and African to be elected Director-General of the World Trade Organization. Kamala Harris becoming the first female, Black, and South Asian American Vice President of the United States, just to mention a few

However, there is still a long way to go. Individually we play an integral role in forging the path toward change, and it is up to each of us to get involved in taking action towards a more balanced future.

At Softcom, our people are our greatest asset. We believe in human ingenuity, innovation, and the individual potential embodied in the humans doing amazing work at Softcom.

Diversity and inclusion is an integral part of our organisation’s values, and we have ensured that the opportunities to enable it are felt and equal for all. We have designed a workplace that celebrates women; recognizing their strength in diversity and encouraging them to be the best versions of themselves.

We believe the journey to finding the right answers should begin with an inclusive approach in creating solutions and decision making. Each day, the women at Softcom are working on making this happen for people, businesses, and society.

Currently, we have achieved 50% women leadership at Softcom, with women occupying 10 out of the 20 senior leadership positions in the organization. Hiring women into technical and strategic roles at Softcom is a deliberate effort to create not only an inclusive workplace but also to enable us to harness the potential of a diverse workforce in the solutions we build to enable society and advance humanity.

Celebrating our women is very important for us in creating a safe and healthy environment where everyone is seen, respected, and valued. It isn’t just a matter of the immense strengths that men and women bring to work, but about how we harness those strengths to drive the organization forward in meeting goals and achieving individual success.

We will continue to significantly bolster the movement to raise the profile of women across different industries to inspire future generations. Read the inspiring stories of some of our women and learn how they are breaking boundaries at Softcom.

