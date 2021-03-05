Slain herders’ cattle found dead in Zangon Kataf

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have discovered 10 dead cows in Mabuhu village, Zangon Kataf local government area.

Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State,said the dead cattle belonged to the two herders whose corpses were found in the area on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that the corpses of two herders, Yusuf Ahmadu and Mustapha Bako were found in the village, after they took their cattle out to graze and then went missing. Some of the cattle were later seen wandering unattended, bearing gunshot wounds.

The herders were killed in a reprisal attack following the killing of five residents of Kurmin Gandu village.

Following the discovery of the herders corpses, a search was conducted during which 10 of the missing cows were found dead. According to the report, 11 cows remain unaccounted for. The search is ongoing.

Citizens in the area are urged to report sightings of any wandering cattle to the nearest security agency, or call the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on 09034000060 or 08170189999.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with thanks, and commended the troops for the thorough search.

He expressed distress at the disturbing killing and counter-killing in the area despite the deployment of security assets and the ardent efforts of the Atyap Chiefdom Peace and Security Partnership Committee. He noted with concern, the killing of five residents of Kurmin Gandu, just days before the herders’ corpses were found.

He described the killing and counter-killing as unjustifiable and a setback to balanced development.

The Governor re-affirmed that despite the worrisome situation, Government would remain steadfastly committed to peace initiatives, and other efforts to entrench peaceful coexistence among all groups within the local government and other areas.

Vanguard News Nigeria

