Set up local vigilantes to tackle insecurity, Akeredolu tells council chairmen in Ondo

Dayo Johnson Akure

In a bid to tackle insecurity and rid Ondo state of criminal elements, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has asked council chairmen across the state to set up local vigilante.

Akeredolu gave the directive during a meeting the 18 council chairmen in the state.

He said that the issue of insecurity should be tackled holistically hence the need for the council chairmen to be involved.

The governor assured the people of the state that his administration would ensure that criminal minded elements in the state would be rooted out.

The Governor urged the council chairmen to engage local hunters who can work effectively with the state security network codenamed “Amotekun”.

He assured that, at least, two vehicles will be provided for the Amotekun Corps in each of 18 local government areas across the state, as operational vehicles to aid their fight against criminality.

Akeredolu noted that the Amotekun corps is key to the effective security of lives and properties of the people of the state, urging the local government chairmen to work with the Amotekun corps.

The governor has approved a regularly monthly meeting with the Chairmen as a way or engaging the representatives of the people at the grassroots level.

Speaking on the issue of the party in the state, Akeredolu reiterated that party supremacy must be adhere strictly to, adding to lack of respect for party supremacy is an invitation to anarchy.

”The election and your emergence both as candidates of the party and elected chairmen are well deserved.

“We must respect the party’s decision. The party’s arrangements on fielding you as candidates for the local government election was based on party supremacy. If you don’t respect it you are inviting anarchy.”

He appreciated the council boss for rejoicing with him on his victory at the poll and his inauguration for a second term in office, stressing that the victory was for all members of the party.

Earlier, the state chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Hon. Augustine Oloruntogbe lauded the governor for conducting local government election in the state in fulfillment of his electioneering campaign.

