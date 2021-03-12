SERAP condemns abduction of students from Kaduna School

Kindly Share This Story:

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has condemned the recent abduction of students of the Federal College of Forestry in Kaduna State.

Kolawole Oluwadare, deputy director Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project in a statement on Friday condemned the attack calling on the Mohammadu Buhari-led government to wake-up to its responsibility of providing a safe learning environment for Nigerians at large.

“We condemn reported abduction by gunmen of several students of the Federal College of Forestry in Kaduna State. The Federal Government must ensure the safe release of the students, arrest the perpetrators, and ensure justice for the victims and their families.

“The government of President Buhari must wake-up to its responsibility of providing a safe learning environment for Nigerian children.

“Despite endorsing the Safe Schools Declaration in 2015, and adopting it in 2019, the Federal Government is failing to implement the declaration including by refusing to take proactive measures to prevent and respond to attacks against schools, identify and punish perpetrators.

“This latest abduction is a tragic reminder that the Federal and State governments are is failing to provide a safe learning environment for Nigerian children.

“The Federal Government and Kaduna State Government have constitutional and international legal obligations to protect the right to life, liberty and security of a person, as well as the obligation to adopt effective measures and policies to prevent exploitation of Nigerian children.

“Repeated abductions of Nigerian students have discouraged many children from returning to class. Some schools have already closed down in many parts of the country out of fear of reoccurrence. This may mean an end to education for these children.

“Nigerian authorities must urgently adopt effective preventive measures to stop these regular abductions of Nigerian students from their schools including by strengthening protection measures for children and schools that are particularly at risk of attacks by terrorists.

“The terrorists reportedly invaded the college located at Mando area in the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis at about 3am on Friday and abducted some students. The exact number of students abducted is unknown,” he said.

