Sensational singer Kaj Akinyede wins First Award in 2021

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigerian musician, Kaj Akinyede, has scored his first award win for the year 2021 at the fourth edition of the Cool Wealth Awards.

Kaj Akinyede, a multi-talented afrobeats artiste, has proven himself beyond any doubt as one of the notable musicians putting Nigeria in a good spotlight in diaspora. The singer won the ‘Street Artiste of the year’ in the diaspora category of the Cool Wealth Awards on February 21.

Kaj Akinyede who was not physically present at the Excellence Hotel in Lagos where the award show took place, was represented by his management team in Nigeria. Expressing his delightedness in a conversation with Adeyinka Oluwamayowa, a seasoned entertainment journalist, he said, “I didn’t expect to win the award, it came as a surprise.

“This is an excellent way to start the year. To be sincere, I am motivated to continue putting out more good musical contents for my fans all over the world, especially in my home country, Nigeria.

“The award, I strongly believe, is the beginning of greater things that are coming my way this year, and I’ll not relent until I achieve all I want to accomplish with music. I sincerely appreciate the organisers of Cool Wealth Awards, and my management team in Nigeria for always prioritising my projects”.

Kaj Akinyede also shared the award plaque on his official Instagram page with a thank you note. “I am honoured receiving a great award. I give thanks to Almighty God & also say thanks to family & friends whom have supported me all through this process. I promise to get better at myself so I have more wins”, he wrote.

Other winners in the music categories of the awards are Mz Kiss (Best Female Rap Act), Laycon (Song of the year for ‘Fierce’), King Sunny Ade (Music Icon), and 9ice (Legendary Award).

Vanguard News Nigeria

