By Henry Umoru

THE Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the Service Chiefs that were forwarded for screening and subsequent confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The confirmation was sequel to the presentation and consideration of a report of the Senator Aliyu Wamakko, All Progressives Congress, APC, Sokoto North led Senate Joint Committee of Defence, Army, Airforce and Navy.

Those confirmed are Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye lrabor, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS); Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff (COAS); Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS); and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao,Chief of Air Staff (CAS).

Meanwhile, the Senate has tasked the new Chief of Defence and the Service Chiefs to go after the armed bandits and kidnappers.

In his remarks after the confirmation, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who urged them to go after the armed bandits and kidnappers and fish them out against the backdrop that the act has become an industry, where many are beneficiaries.

