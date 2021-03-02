Breaking News
Senate bans paedophiles, rapists from working with children

Senate President Lawan

The Senate on Tuesday approved an amendment to the Child Right Act of 2003, banning persons convicted of sexual offence from working with children.

This followed the presentation of the report by the Chairperson, Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Sen. Betty Apiafi during plenary.

The lawmaker noted that the amendment would further protect Nigerian child against any form of sexual violence and abuse in the hands of caregivers and others.

The Senate on Tuesday, also passed the Older Persons (Rights and Privileges) Bill 2020 aimed at addressing the social and economic challenges triggered by aging and the need for government to formulate policies that would incorporate the elderly and cater for their well-being.

The bill also provided for a fine of N2 million or N200, 000 from organisations or individuals who discriminated against older persons in the country.

