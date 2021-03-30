 Selection of VC Saga: Sanwo-Olu may dissolve LASU's Governing Council

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab— LAGOS

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who is also the Visitor to the Lagos State University, LASU, may dissolve the Governing Council of the institution following the complaints that trailed the selection of a substantive Vice-Chancellor for the university.

The governor, who cancelled the first selection process by the Council and ordered another one to be concluded within 45 days, refused to consider the second exercise by the Senate/Council Selection Committee nearly three weeks after the conclusion of the exercise.

Rather than picking one out of the three names submitted, the governor set up a Visitation Panel to probe the exercise and other issues.

It was gathered that some people and groups again faulted the selection exercise.

Those opposed to the manner that the committee conducted its affairs accused members of marking down some candidates and also that some people were promoting some candidates for reasons best known to them.

Some people also wanted the Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, not to be part of the selection process.

The same set of people tried not to let Ninalowo secure a second term in the Council, as they accused him of being a member of an opposition party.

However, because of the good working relationship between the Council and the then VC, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun(SAN), and the resultant peace and progress in the university, the governor had to reappoint Ninalowo.

READ ALSO:

A source told Vanguard in confidence that the governor is likely to dissolve the Council, making room for Ninalowo to be out of the scene.

Also, Sanwo-Olu may appoint another acting VC from outside LASU to help reduce the tension that the selection of a new VC has generated.

Professor Oyedamola Oke is the acting VC now and was a deputy VC under Fagbohun.

The Visitor had refused to pick any of the three candidates recommended to him for appointment by the Selection Committee.

It’s all lies— SOURCE

However, a source who spoke with Vanguard in confidence because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, debunked the allegations.

The source said: “About the issue of fellowship and doctorate, the advert for the position was clear on that.

“It said a fellowship or a doctorate will suffice and the advert was approved by the state government because it was passed to the appropriate agency of the government for vetting before if was placed in the papers.

“Also, the issue of marking down any candidate did not arise. The Selection Committee consisted of eminent people from across a large spectrum of society.

“They have their names and reputation to defend and there is no way one single person can influence others. If that was attempted, I am sure members of the committee would have cried out.

“People trying to whip up primordial sentiments as to the states of origin of candidates are only being mischievous. The exercise was thrown up to people from across the globe and what everybody wants is the best for LASU.”

The Visitation Panel set up by the governor has a former Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile Ife in Osun State, Prof. Bamitale Omole, as the Chairman.

Others are Prof. Ayo Olukotun, Prof. Joseph Ajienka, Olujimi Olukoya, Lawal Pedro SAN and Funmilola Olajide as the Secretary.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: