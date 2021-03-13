Selection of new LASU VC: Stakeholders call for transparency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

A group, The Liberators, has called on the Lagos State government to choose the best candidate for the position of the Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University, LASU, among those jostling for the position.

The group also said there should be no special consideration for any contender.

This followed the Computer-Based Test conducted for the shortlisted candidates on Thursday at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, in LASU, Prof. Ibrahim Bakare, urged the Visitor to the institution, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to select the best candidate who would not only maintain the peace being enjoyed now but prioritise workers’ welfare and take the institution to enviable heights.

“We want the Governor to give us the best candidate and continue the spirit of excellence. Whoever comes in should prioritise welfare, infrastructure, among others. He or she should tap from the knowledge of the past administration. We want to see visionary leadership from who is to be appointed. He or she should create a conducive environment for learning and academic excellence,” he said.

The Coordinator, The Liberators, Prof. Adeleke Fakoya, noted that the stakeholders were ready to support a dependable, forthright and honest candidate who would build on the legacies of the past administration.

He urged the state government to pick a candidate based on merit and without recourse to a tribe or ethnic bias.

“We are neutral. All those who contested are our people. We want someone who can take us higher to an enviable position. Whoever comes in gets our full support. We don’t want a VC that is divisive. There should be no scapegoats and sacred cows.

“Whoever comes out tops in the interview should be the next VC. There should be no special consideration for anyone.

“If someone who comes first in the interview is rejected, the reason for the rejection must be objectively stated.

“Selection should not be on account of the state of origin or local government. Selection should be devoid of special consideration,” he said.

The stakeholders further urged the Governor to replicate what he has done in other tertiary institutions in Lagos where the best candidate was selected. They cited the example of LASPOTECH where the best candidate in the screening was picked as the Rector.

Candidates shortlisted for the interview which held on Thursday included, Prof. Akinyemi Kabir, Faculty of Science, Prof. Elias Wahab, current deputy vice-chancellor, Prof. Sena Bakre, Faculty of Science.

Others were, Prof. Ibiyemi-Bello Olatunji, LASUCOM, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, LASUCOM, Prof. Dideolu Awofoju, Namibia, Prof. Abiodun Adewuya, acting Provost of LASUCOM and Prof. Ayodeji Badejo, former Dean, Faculty of Education.

Vanguard News Nigeria

