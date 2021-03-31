Secession: Actualisation of Oodua republic non-negotiable — YOV

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale, LAGOS

A coalition, Yoruba One Voice, YOV, yesterday, reaffirmed its commitment towards the actualization of the Oduduwa Republic.

In a communiqué after its virtual conference, which had over 1,000 prominent Yoruba sons and daughters in attendance, the group vowed to pursue vigorously the struggle for self-determination.

They also called on Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the Commissioner for Police to release the three members of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, that were detained on account of the alleged arson and murder charges against them by the Oyo Police Command.

The communiqué, signed by its General-Secretary and Publicity Secretary, Dr. Sina Okanlomo and Mrs. Omoladun Orolugbagbe respectively, the group expressed its displeasure at the spate of insecurity across the country, noting that the southwest cannot continue to play a second fiddle in a country that thrives in corruption and deceits.

The communiqué reads: “We are solidly behind the Southwest Security Network codenamed operation Amotekun, and we also want to seize this opportunity to urge the six southwest governors to give the necessary support for the smooth operation of the region’s security outfit.

“We have resolved to urgently work out an enduring roadmap, and policy direction that will take care of the strategy, logistics, and technical know-how for the actualisation of Oodua Republic.

“YOV admonished all the southwest governors to draw inspiration from the success of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s Western Region agenda for comprehensive agricultural, education, social and economic templates for effective social security.

“That YOV opposed in strong terms the outdated open grazing system across the southwest, the Yoruba diaspora group also urged farmers and other stakeholders involving in farming to cultivate proper ranching structure using it as a private business.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

