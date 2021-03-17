Kindly Share This Story:

In its latest post, CIES Football Observatory has highlighted the footballers who have won the highest percentage of domestic league matches in which they participated as starting 11 players since 15th March 2020.

Only players who started at least 20 games in their current league (regular season or playoff matches) have been considered in the 42 top divisions worldwide.

For domestic league matches played by a Nigerian player between 15 March 2020 and March 10, 2021, Glasgow Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo recorded the most percentage of wins (90.9%) as a starting XI player, winning 20 out of the 22 matches he started.

The former Charlton Athletic star was ranked seventh overall, behind Milan Gajic (Red Star Belgrade, 95.2%), Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade, 95.2%), Serge Gnabry (Bayern, 91.3%), Sondre Fet (Bodo/Glimt, 91.3%), Allan McGregor (Rangers, 91.3%) and Steven Davies (Rangers, 91.3%).

No Nigeria-eligible player has made the cut for the big five European Leagues including La Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

Vanguard News Nigeria

