Sanwo-Olu restructures works and infrastructure ministry

Appoints 2 Perm secs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the restructuring of the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure by re-establishing the Office of Works and Office of Infrastructure.

In a statement released late Friday night, Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri- Okunola, explained that the restructuring of the ministry was necessitated by the volume of work ahead of the present administration in the state led by Sanwo-Olu and the need to implement relevant structural reviews that would facilitate faster attainment of government’s policy objectives.

The governor also approved the appointment of two new Permanent Secretaries in the Lagos State Public Service. They are; Arc. Adebayo Ayodeji Odusanya, who would serve as Permanent Secretary Office of Works, and Engr. Rotimi Idowu Thomas, who would serve as Permanent Secretary in the Office of Infrastructure.

“The new appointments are consequent upon the retirement of Engr. Olujimi Nunayon Hotonou who, until his retirement on March 9 2021, was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

“The new Permanent Secretaries would be sworn-in at a later date,’ Muri-Okunola stated.

