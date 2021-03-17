Sandro Stadelmann: From military to real estate

Kindly Share This Story:

Dominance Domestic turmoil and a headstrong streak meant that Sandro Stadelmann did not have a rosy childhood, instead he had to cobble experiences together, moving from place to place until he made the drastic decision to join the military.

At 20, he was stationed overseas and the lessons learned in that year – order, respect, and loyalty – led him to join the real estate industry upon returning to Austria. Of all his character traits, the one that he says sustained him the most was his reluctance to give up.

“Giving up was not an option for me,” the entrepreneur said. In 2017, he formed his own company, Mister Immo GmbH, a culmination of a series of awards he had received for his acting excellence and real estate savvy.

For Sandro, his method remains simple: “Me and my team go the extra mile of the extra mile for our customers. We rely on highly effective marketing and ensure that both interested parties and real estate sellers receive the best possible advice. ”As he has achieved more success, he is not under any illusion about his effect on people.

“I think I mainly show people on social media what is possible with hard work and that you don’t have to come from a wealthy family to be successful,” he explains. Despite continuing to inspire other, he wants to take his involvement a step further by teaching people what he knows about real estate via a series of courses.

“I think one of my biggest desires is to get people up to speed with the digital aspect of real estate,” he says. “We want to show them how to link with the buyers and sellers that are now increasingly resident on the internet because that’s the future.”

