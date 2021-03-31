Sagbama Council member, Ebikeseiye condemns call to scrap LG system

Kindly Share This Story:

…says it’s anti-grassroots people, devt

By Gabriel Ewepu

A Councilor representing Ward 13 in Sagbama Local Government Council of Bayelsa State, Hon Paul Ebikeseiye, Wednesday, condemned call by a House of Representative Member, Hon Solomon Bob, from Rivers State, over bill seeking to scrap the Local Government system as third tier of government in Nigeria as recognised in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement signed by Hon Ebikeseiye who also is the Deputy Leader of the Sagbama Local Government Area 10th Legislative Council and made available to Vanguard, described the bill as anti-people and direct antagonism of governance at the grassroots.

The statement pointed that the controversial bill is a huge disappointment to his (Bob) Ward, Local Government Area, Constituency, State and the entire South-South region.

The statement reads in part, “I write to establish my deepest displeasure over a proposal before the Green Hallowed Chambers on the removal of Local Government Councils as third tiers of Government in Nigeria.

“As Councillor representing the fabulous characters of Sagbama Ward 13 and Deputy Leader of the Sagbama Local Government Area 10th Legislative Council (Bayelsa State) I want to without mincing words say here categorically that, Hon. Solomon Bob, the House of Representatives member from River State, sponsor of the said controversial bill is a huge disappointment to his Ward, Local Government Area, Constituency, State and the entire South-South region.

READ ALSO:

“Hon. Solomon should be educated that, local Councils as a tier of Government is a leadership breeding ground, is unfortunate he has forgotten so soon, that, his boss, His Excellency Barr. Nyesom Wike, Governor of River State, is also a product of Local Government as a former Local Government Chairman, which automatically make he (Solomon) a direct beneficiary of same Local Government system he is antagonizing today.

“It is even sad that the Bill was even given listening ears to pass first reading. The National Green Chambers ably led by his speaker, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, should as a matter of importance and urgency hide that proposal under the carpet in order not to bring more embarrassment to the National Assembly.”

The statement also called on NASS to apply wisdom and not to allow this bill to throw Nigerians into what could engulf the entire country unimaginable consequence it might bring upon the entire nation if it is passed into law.

“Members of the National Assembly should also bear in mind that, this said Bill when passed to law, it would throw over seventy (70) percent of Nigerians who live in the local government areas into abject poverty, it will further bring anarchy, amplify insecurity, joblessness, criminality and drastic increase of social vices in our local areas”, it warned.

Meanwhile, the concluded by demanding an open apology on the media from sponsor of the Bill, Hon Bob for such move and intention, “Hon Solomon Bob, Sponsor of the Bill should write an open apology letter to his Ward and Local Government people, South-South and Nigerians as a whole, else should be massively work against in any of his political outings.

“Without further words, I want to at this juncture say, let the bill die naturally, hence we should all be ready to bear the negative outcome.”

Kindly Share This Story: