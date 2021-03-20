Rivers Utd’s Confederation Cup trauma over, Says Eguma

Kindly Share This Story:

Everything seemed to be falling apart in the Garden City of Port Harcourt in the wake of Rivers United’s excruciating loss to Enyimba FC in the playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

What followed was two straight defeats in the league and an ignominious announcement of the suspension of two key members of the team Theophilus Afelokhai and Ifeanyi Anaemena for alleged unethical conduct.

In their last three matches, however, the Pride of Rivers have amassed seven points out of a possible nine and are now fifth on the log, just one point behind the league leaders as of Wednesday night.

Eguma was a very happy man after his side’s 2-0 win over MFM on Wednesday, with his side keeping a third successive clean sheet and extending their newfound unbeaten run to four matches.

Eguma said that his team is now over the bad patch.

“I think we were doing well from the beginning of the season until we crashed out of the Confederation Cup, the psychological trauma affected the team and that was why we had that transition period of bad results.

“This time around, we have overcome that and the players are now rearing to go, there is a new lease of life in the camp, players have kept behind them, all that happened in the Confederation Cup and looking fresh to tackle the league now so we’re on course,” said the 2011 league winning coach.

In spite of Rivers United’s troubles during the aforementioned period, they still maintained their invincible home run. As at the conclusion of MatchDay 16, Eguma’s team remain the only team in the top flight with a 100% record at home.

Eguma says the record of seven wins out of seven at home is good but has not been easy to come by. “It is good. I like us to win because it is very very good to win. Sometimes you don’t get it right at home but this time around we are getting it right and I think it’s good for us.

“I thank the players for their efforts. It’s not that the matches are easy, just like what we saw now. The MFM team gave us a very good fight, we never underrated them, we knew that they are coming here to fight very hard because their own position on the log is also not good.

“In the first half, it was a very difficult game and in the second half, we had to change our tactics in order to break them and we got the two goals,” said Eguma.

Up next for Rivers United and their renewed title hopes is a crunchy trip to Lobi Stars in Makurdi on Sunday.

League leaders, Kwara Utd will host Adamawa Utd while joint leaders Rangers International FC of Enugu will be at home to Nasarawa Utd, also on Sunday.

