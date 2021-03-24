Rivers approves N27.6bn for Trans-Kalabari, Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono roads

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

Rivers State Government has approved N27.6billion for the construction of Trans-Kalabari and Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono road projects.

The State Executive Council in its meeting in Government House, Port Harcourt, said the two major road projects were expected to be completed within the next 14 months.

Speaking to newsmen after the SEC meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike yesterday, the Commissioner of Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said the Trans-Kalabari road would be 13.599 kilometres long and would be executed by Lukrick construction company.

Tasie-Amadi explained that the road would connect several communities including Krakrama, Omekwe-ama, Angula-ama, Mina-ama and other communities in the Kalabari area of the State.

He said: “The project will cost N13.6billion and will have 14 months duration, financed by irrevocable standing payment order drawn against the State Internal Revenue, meaning that every month the contractor will be paid N1 Billon and there will be no delays.

“This will guarantee the project is not stalled and completed within the time frame stipulated and agreed with the State government. This I believe will be useful to the people in the area and ease their transport.”

Tasie-Amadi also disclosed that the Council approved the construction of the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Phase 2 road project which starts from Bori to Kono.

He said: “It is a 17-kilometre road and the cost of the project is N14 Billion. Construction time is 14 months. Payment will also be secured by an irrevocable payment standing order of N1 billion monthly drawn against the State Internal Revenue.”

The Commissioner said the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono contract will be executed by the same company that executed Phase 1 of the road, the Chinese Civil and Engineering Construction Corporation.

Tasie-Amadi stated that the reason the cost of the Trans-Kalabari road which is 13 kilometres long and 9.3 meters wide is almost the same as that of Bori- Kono 17.1 kilometres and 24 meters wide road with a street light, is because the terrains are different.

“You see the cost of building in the riverine area is nothing less than twice the cost of building on solid soil. So the Government is going through huge trouble to see that these roads are built. People will wonder why the cost are like that, the terrain determines the cost. So, it (Trans-Kalabari road ) is far more expensive to build,” he said.

However, the Commissioner of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim said the award of the Trans-Kalabari road by Governor Wike’s administration was historic.

Nsirim explained that the previous government had awarded the Trans-Kalabari road to indigenes of the area who later abandoned the project for unknown reasons.

Vanguard News Nigeria

