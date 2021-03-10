Rivaldo: It’s impossible for Barca to score four goals at PSG

Kindly Share This Story:

Barcelona have it all to do in their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain, after losing the first leg 4-1, and Rivaldo doesn’t expect them to come back like they did in 2017.

The former Blaugrana player believes the deficit is simply too great.

“I can’t see Barcelona producing a comeback,” the Betfair ambassador said.

“I don’t even know if the players believe it can be done. I think it’s impossible for Barcelona to score four goals in Paris.

“I really didn’t expect to be such a difference between PSG and Barcelona in the first leg with the absences of Neymar and Angel di Maria.”

Di Maria is back for the second leg, but Neymar remains out with injury.

Lionel will be leading Barca’s charge to score four goals while Kylian Mbappe will be on the hunt to add to the goals he scored in the first leg in Camp Nou.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: