Rich Plug1 drops Olu Remix Ft Jeriq D’ Hussla

Nigeria’s new rap sensation, Rich Plug1 has just dropped his latest music project, Olu Remix featuring Jeriq D’ Hussla

The song which has a touch of Igbo rap is already gaining recognitions on Nigerian airplay.

Rich Plug1 had in an interview clearly stated that he’s enjoying his music career despite his undying, childhood ambition of being a lawyer.

The rapper, real name Iwunor Anslem Chibuzor, recounted: “When I was just 14, I had a big discussion with my father, he had better plans for my future and what I would become in the future. Not too long after. he died, and he was the only one who could get things done for the family, so I had to change plans of studying law. Now I found myself enjoying music.”

If he could turn back the hand of time, Rich Plug admitted that he would still love to study law, become a lawyer and join politics. “But I don’t feel bad being a musician,” he stated.

Continuing, he said: “My motivation is where I came from; I did not experience rich living; I don’t have a rich background. I get motivated by completing a difficult project, and seeing it through to the end.”

He went on to explain his view of life thus: “I reckon that life itself doesn’t bear a meaning, that humans have no preordained purpose, so I live by what comes and what goes.”

His biggest dreams right now he disclosed, is to be successful. “I dream of making my mother proud; I dream of making it big in the music industry. I dream of living a wealthy and prosperous life,” he avowed.

Rich Plug1, who claimed he ventured into music because he saw himself getting to the top pledged to do his best musically.

“I got into music because I see myself at the top and I have great love for music, I see many things I want in music, and I love it, so I am not going to disappoint myself and my fans,” he stated.

Rich Plug1 isn’t just a dreamer, he is a realist. “In 10 years time, I see myself with my family, a home of my own and my goals achieved. I’m working towards that,” he stated.

