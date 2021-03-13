Breaking News
Retired CP's Wife assassinated in Benue

Retired DIG’s Wife assassinated in Benue

The Benue Police Command has announced the assassination of Mrs Eunice Aghanya, wife of retired Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibe Aghanya, in Makurdi, the Benue capital.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, told newsmen that the victim was killed by unknown gunmen at her Makurdi residence, behind Kismet Hotel, on Saturday afternoon.

She said since the incident, investigations had been ongoing.

Before her death, the deceased was the owner of Euniland Bread, Makurdi.

Aghanya was a one time Benue State Commissioner of Police and later DIG in charge of Zone 2.

