Resign your position now, PDP tells Mai Buni

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked Yobe state Governor Mala Mai Buni to resign his position as governor and Interim National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) following the pronouncement of the Supreme Court, which found the leadership of the party as “irresponsible and reckless”, for engaging in unsubstantiated allegations against the justices of apex court.

In a statement issued by its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said it’s indeed appalling that “the illegal Mai Buni leadership of the APC could, in their penchant for falsehood, go to the extent of falsely accusing the Justices of the Supreme Court of holding a meeting with PDP leaders allegedly to subvert justice, in a case, in which the PDP is not even a party.”

The statement continued: “The pronouncement of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, has ultimately vindicated our stand that the APC is a party of irresponsible, reckless and dishonorable persons, who only thrive in fabrications, falsehood, lies, blackmail and character assassination.

“It is shameful that after mismanaging its nomination process in the Imo North Senatorial bye-election, the APC leadership is seeking to drag our party into its vicious attempt to use the instrument of blackmail and character assassination against the justices of the Supreme Court to settle their internal scores.

“While it is obvious that the APC is plagued with political cannibalism, infighting and backstabbing, it is shocking that it will carry its wild tendencies to this ridiculous extent.

“The assertion by the Supreme Court that ‘if people as highly placed as the interim chairperson of the APC would open his mouth and make this weighty statement against innocent justices of this court…” places a huge moral burden and integrity question on Governor Mai Buni.

“Our party holds that the declaration by Supreme Court that the APC has been making such “useless statements” in the past further vindicates our stand that the APC is ethically challenged and should not have been entrusted with governance.

“Our party therefore demands that Alhaji Mai Buni should immediately resign as governor and APC chairperson, having been indicted by the Supreme Court, after which he should face the court to answer for his baseless and “irresponsible” allegation.

“Furthermore, the PDP charges the APC to leave our party alone and face its self-inflicted woes in the courts.”

