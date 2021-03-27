Reps tour fuel, gas stations in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

…As hoodlums attack Enforcement Team

The Ibrahim Al-Mustapha – led House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Tank Farms, Fuel and Gas Stations has paid a courtesy call on the Surveillance and Enforcement Team of the Sector ‘C’ Command of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Delta State on the sideline of its tour of petroleum and gas stations in the state.

The Chairman of Committee, Hon. Al-Mustapha, stated during the meeting of members with senior officials of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration, that the group was in the oil-rich state on account of several petitions to the Reps Committee on the issue of sites of fuel and gas stations in the state which had wreaked untold havoc in some places in recent time.

The Committee members were received by the Coordinator of the Sector ‘C’ Command of IPMAN in the state, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro.

Akpodoro reeled out the achievements of his team based on the marching order of the National President of IPMAN, Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, to rid the state of illegal oil bunkers, product adulterators, pipeline vandals, oil thieves among others.

He stated that in the cause of coordinating and directing the activities of Sector ‘C’ Team that the men of the Operation Safe Delta State, OPDS drawn from Sector 1, Command in Effurun barracks have been cooperative and this he noted had led the IPMAN to record tremendous success.

The coordinator said over 30,000 litres of stolen Automotive Gas Oil, AGO had been destroyed between February and March 2021 while a truck and pickup laden with stolen products were impounded and culprits handed over to the army.

He added that the Surveillance Team broke the jinx by apprehending a notorious gang of Wellhead thieves, who he said had been terrorising the entire state carting away Wellheads from different locations where oil facilities.

Appealing to the Al-Mustapha Committee, Akpodoro said the IPMAN’S team could only succeed if all the critical stakeholders including the state government and the national assembly rally support for the success of Sector ‘C’ command.

The committee members toured fuel and gas stations in Asaba, Agbor, Ogwashi-Uku and Kwale where some erring fuel and gas stations were sealed for not conforming with the standards of siting fuel and gas stations, just as the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, was queried for allowing some of the fuel and gas stations to be sited in densely populated places. However, a group of hoodlums attacked the teams at a fuel station along Refinery Road, in Effurun.

Some of the attackers were arrested and handed over to security agents.

A member of the Surveillance Team that was injured is now receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

