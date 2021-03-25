Reps reject N10,000 Visa Clearance charge for Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has protested a non-refundable N10,000 special charges on Nigerians seeking Visa Clearance to certain countries, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The caucus in a statement by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta) on Thursday, stressed that while “it is not against any genuine Visa Clearance measures, especially those placed to curb drug trafficking and other criminal tendencies, it is however concerned about policies such as fees, that tend to place undue pressure on innocent citizens”.

The Minority caucus, in response “to the apprehensions and anxieties raised by Nigerians, therefore urges the NDLEA to take steps that will lead to an immediate review of the non-refundable fee to an affordable amount, while putting measure to adequately sensitize Nigerians on the issue”.

The Caucus added that “This is especially as the contentious fee is reported to be at the behest of the source countries and not NDLEA and Nigeria”.

The caucus urged “ Nigerians to remain calm and focused in the collective global fight against trafficking in illicit drugs and other drug related criminality”.

