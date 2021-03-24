Breaking News
Reps probe funds spent on past maintenance of Port Harcourt, Warri, Kaduna refineries

On 1:11 pmIn Newsby
House of Representatives, Wednesday resolved to pursue a comprehensive audit of funds so far expended on the maintenance and rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

These included Port Harcourt, Warri, Kaduna refineries. Motion for the probe was moved by Hon. Onofiok Luke from Akwa Ibom State.

It was considered and adopted by the House. The probe is coming on the heels of the approval of $1.5 billion by the Federal Executive Council, FEC for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery.

Incidentally, the singular approval has attracted widespread criticisms from many quarters which argued the money was far bigger than the worth or value of the facility itself.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria

