Rep member wades into Edo community leadership tussle

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE member representing Ovia Federal constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa yesterday averted what could have snowballed into a communal war in Edo state when he waded into the traditional leadership in Iguobazuwa, Ovia South West local government area pledging to ensure its peaceful resolution.

While addressing youths of the community, Idahosa said the people must always see that which binds them together rather than that which separate them.

READ ALSO Murder of my elder brother should mark an end to insecurity in Sankera, says Senator Suswam

Idahosa said, apart from been member representing the constituency, the matter is dear to him and would be resolved without any form of violence since he is from Iguobazuwa.

“As an indigene of Iguobazuwa community, Odionwere has always been the head of the community, I will do everything, with your support, to bring peace to our community,” he stated.

Speaking on behalf of the community youths, Julius Idehen said, “Since the inception of Iguobazuwa community, the recognized head has been the “Odionwere and not Okao.

“Now, one Friday Obaruyi is parading himself as the “Okao” of Iguobazuwa, forcing himself as the traditional head of the community, sidelining the normal traditional protocol.”

Idehen said the decision to seek the intervention of the lawmaker was because he is also from Iguobazuwa community.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: